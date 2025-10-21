Skip to Main content
Papelon Arepa Bar
0
FOOD TRUCK INQUIRY
Home
/
Leo's Arepa
Leo's Arepa
$0
Extra Sauces
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Get ready for a flavor fiesta with our founder's latest creation – the Leo Arepa! Packed with juicy shredded beef, creamy avocado, "Reina Pepiada" chicken salad, and Gouda cheese.
Papelon Arepa Bar Location and Hours
(412) 450-6030
1923 Murray Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement