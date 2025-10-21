Papelon Venezuelan Arepa Bar
Featured Items
Veggie
Gluten free friendly. Black beans, plantains, avocado and gouda cheese or queso fresco between Venezuelan corn flour bread.$11.50
Armando's Arepa
Get ready to party in your mouth with our co-founder's latest creation juicy shredded beef, sweet plantains, and Gouda cheese. It's a flavor fiesta you won't want to miss.$11.50
Pork Bowl
Shredded pork with rice, black beans, Caribbean cheese and sweet plantains.$13.50
PAPELON MENU
Arepas
Leo's Arepa
Get ready for a flavor fiesta with our founder's latest creation – the Leo Arepa! Packed with juicy shredded beef, creamy avocado, "Reina Pepiada" chicken salad, and Gouda cheese.$12.50
Arepa Pabellon Chicken
Gluten free friendly Shredded Chicken, black beans, sweet plantains and Caribbean cheese between Venezuelan corn flour bread.$12.50
Arepa Pabellon Beef
Gluten free friendly Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantains and Caribbean cheese between Venezuelan corn flour bread.$12.50
Catira
Shredded chicken and Gouda cheese between Venezuelan corn flour bread.$11.50
Pelua
Gluten free friendly Black beans and Caribbean cheese between Venezuelan corn flour bread.$12.00
Reina Pepiada
Gluten free friendly avocado chicken salad and Gouda cheese between Venezuelan corn flour bread.$11.50
Borracha
Gluten free friendly roasted pork, Gouda cheese and with Venezuelan corn flour bread.$11.50
Domino
Vegetarian. Black beans and queso fresco between Venezuelan corn flour bread.$10.50
Arepa Swiftie
Gluten free friendly Shredded Chicken, , sweet plantains and Gouda cheese between Venezuelan corn flour bread.$12.50
Viuda
Plain corn flour bread.$2.99
Queso Arepa
Your choice of cheese between corn flour bread.$8.00
Bowls
Cachapas
Desserts
Quesillo
Venezuelan Flan$6.00
Marquesa Passion Fruit
Venezuelan Marquesa is a non-bake dessert made with layers of galletas Maria (Marie biscuit) and a delicious heavy cream made with condensed milk and passion fruit$5.00
Marquesa Chocolate
Venezuelan Marquesa is a non-bake dessert made with layers of galletas Maria (Marie biscuit) and a delicious heavy cream made with condensed milk and chocolate$5.50
Drinks
Venezuelan Snacks
SNACKS
Chocolate de Leche
A classic Venezuelan milk chocolate bar. It's creamy, sweet and smooth.$2.00
Galak
A white chocolate bar. It has a milky, sweet flavor with a softer, creamier bite compared to regular milk chocolate.$2.00
Carré
A thin square chocolate bar with dark chocolate and nuts.$5.00
Pirucream
Crunchy wafer tubs filled with hazelnut cream. Each roll has a crisp outer layer with a rich, nutty filling.$8.00
Toops
A box with crispy corn puffs covered with dulce de leche or chocolate inside.$7.00
Toronto
Bag with smalls round chocolate bonbon filled with hazelnut cream and a whole hazelnut inside.$8.00
Nucita
Triple layer spread chocolate (Chocolate, Vanilla and Hazelnut) Sold in small cups. Kids often eat it straight from the container as a sweet treat.$8.00
