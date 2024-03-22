Papelon Venezuelan Arepa Bar
Appetizers
Arepas
- Armando's Arepa$11.50
Get ready to party in your mouth with our co-founder's latest creation juicy shredded beef, sweet plantains, and Gouda cheese. It's a flavor fiesta you won't want to miss.
- Leo's Arepa$12.50
Get ready for a flavor fiesta with our founder's latest creation – the Leo Arepa! Packed with juicy shredded beef, creamy avocado, "Reina Pepiada" chicken salad, and Gouda cheese.
- Arepa Pabellon Chicken$11.50
Gluten free friendly Shredded Chicken, black beans, sweet plantains and Caribbean cheese between Venezuelan corn flour bread.
- Arepa Pabellon Beef$11.50
Gluten free friendly Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantains and Caribbean cheese between Venezuelan corn flour bread.
- Catira$10.50
Shredded chicken and Gouda cheese between Venezuelan corn flour bread.
- Pelua$10.50
Gluten free friendly Black beans and Caribbean cheese between Venezuelan corn flour bread.
- Reina Pepiada$10.50
Gluten free friendly avocado chicken salad and Gouda cheese between Venezuelan corn flour bread.
- Domino$10.50
Vegetarian. Black beans and queso fresco between Venezuelan corn flour bread.
- Veggie$10.50
Gluten free friendly. Black beans, plantains, avocado and gouda cheese or queso fresco between Venezuelan corn flour bread.
- Arepa Swiftie$11.00
Gluten free friendly Shredded Chicken, , sweet plantains and Gouda cheese between Venezuelan corn flour bread.
Bowls
Cachapas
- Cachapa$12.99
Sweet corn pancake with queso de mano. Vegetarian.
- Cachapa Beef$14.99
Sweet corn pancake with queso de mano cheese and shredded beef.
- Cachapa Pork$14.99
Sweet corn pancake with queso de mano cheese and roasted pork.
- Cachapa Chicken$14.99
Sweet corn pancake with queso de mano cheese and shredded chicken.