Papelon Venezuelan Arepa Bar
Arepas
Armando's Arepa
Get ready to party in your mouth with our co-founder's latest creation juicy shredded beef, sweet plantains, and Gouda cheese. It's a flavor fiesta you won't want to miss.$11.50
Leo's Arepa
Get ready for a flavor fiesta with our founder's latest creation – the Leo Arepa! Packed with juicy shredded beef, creamy avocado, "Reina Pepiada" chicken salad, and Gouda cheese.$12.50
Arepa Pabellon Chicken
Gluten free friendly Shredded Chicken, black beans, sweet plantains and Caribbean cheese between Venezuelan corn flour bread.$11.50
Arepa Pabellon Beef
Gluten free friendly Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantains and Caribbean cheese between Venezuelan corn flour bread.$11.50
Catira
Shredded chicken and Gouda cheese between Venezuelan corn flour bread.$10.50
Pelua
Gluten free friendly Black beans and Caribbean cheese between Venezuelan corn flour bread.$10.50
Reina Pepiada
Gluten free friendly avocado chicken salad and Gouda cheese between Venezuelan corn flour bread.$10.50
Domino
Vegetarian. Black beans and queso fresco between Venezuelan corn flour bread.$10.50
Veggie
Gluten free friendly. Black beans, plantains, avocado and gouda cheese or queso fresco between Venezuelan corn flour bread.$10.50
Arepa Swiftie
Gluten free friendly Shredded Chicken, , sweet plantains and Gouda cheese between Venezuelan corn flour bread.$11.00
Viuda
Plain corn flour bread.$2.99
Queso Arepa
Your choice of cheese between corn flour bread.$8.00
Bowls
Cachapas
Cachapa
Sweet corn pancake with queso de mano. Vegetarian.$12.99
Cachapa Beef
Sweet corn pancake with queso de mano cheese and shredded beef.$14.99
Cachapa Pork
Sweet corn pancake with queso de mano cheese and roasted pork.$14.99
Cachapa Chicken
Sweet corn pancake with queso de mano cheese and shredded chicken.$14.99
Desserts/Snacks
Quesillo
Venezuelan Flan$6.00
Marquesa Passion Fruit
Venezuelan Marquesa is a non-bake dessert made with layers of galletas Maria (Marie biscuit) and a delicious heavy cream made with condensed milk and passion fruit$5.00
Marquesa Chocolate
Venezuelan Marquesa is a non-bake dessert made with layers of galletas Maria (Marie biscuit) and a delicious heavy cream made with condensed milk and chocolate$5.50
Pirucream
Rolled waffer filled with chocolate and hazelnuts$8.00
Golfeado
Venezuelan pastry made from a soft, sweet dough rolled up with a filling of melted papelón (raw cane sugar), anise seeds, and sometimes of cinnamon. Once baked, it's glazed and topped with a generous of queso blanco$6.50
Quesillo
Venezuelan Flan